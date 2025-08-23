Tamil Nadu Rains Prediction: Fresh Alerts Issued, Chennai Sanitation Worker’s Death Adds to Concerns

A trough extending from north interior Tamil Nadu to the Comorin area may bring heavy rain to various areas until Saturday. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that temperatures in areas such as Madurai may not alter significantly.

Following a few days of warm weather, coastal areas in and around Chennai awoke on Friday to a surprising outburst of early morning thunderstorms, which were violent in some spots. Okkiam Thoraipakkam experienced the heaviest rainfall of 12 cm (measured during the preceding 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m.). Injambakkam and R.A. Puram both received 11 cm of rain, as did the Adyar zone (10 cm), Pallikaranai, Kannagi Nagar, and Medavakkam (9 cm).

Many more districts, including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Salem, Dindigul, and Tirupattur, received rainfall. Officials with the RMC said the same weather pattern would remain over coastal areas such as Chennai on Saturday. This was one of the common thunderstorms that occur during an active Southwest monsoon.

Police said a sanitation worker was electrocuted in the city early Saturday after mistakenly stepping on a fallen live electric wire.Varalakshmi, a sanitation worker, had walked through stagnant water in Kannagi Nagar during her early morning cleaning work, barely noticing a cut electric wire. She died from electrocution, according to police.

While the low-pressure region that is expected to build over the Bay of Bengal off the shores of Odisha and West Bengal on August 25 may have little direct impact on TN, the weather system may suck moisture from the Arabian Sea. This might cause isolated thunderstorm activity in the state for a few days beginning Monday.

More than 10 to 15 cm of rain was recorded in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, and Vellore districts over the last 24 hours, along with thunder and lightning.