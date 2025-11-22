Tamil Nadu November 24 School Holiday Declared Due to Rains?

With Tamil Nadu bracing for intense rainfall between November 22 and 25, questions are now emerging about whether schools across the state will remain open on November 24 (Monday). The fresh low-pressure area developing near Sri Lanka and the Comorin Sea is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain, particularly over southern districts, prompting parents and students to anticipate holiday announcements.

Districts such as Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Ramanathapuram are forecast to experience continuous downpours that may exceed 150–200 mm in certain pockets. Central and delta districts too are likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall, while parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu may face sudden bursts of intense showers during the night and early morning hours.

Given the expected rainfall pattern and the likelihood of waterlogging in low-lying areas, several district administrations are closely monitoring the situation. While no statewide holiday has been declared yet, individual districts may announce closures depending on local conditions on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Parents are advised to keep an eye on official updates from district collectors and the School Education Department. Tamil Nadu typically issues school holiday announcements district-wise based on rainfall severity, especially when safety or transportation challenges arise.

With the weather system intensifying and rain predicted to continue till November 25, the possibility of school holidays on November 24 remains high in the worst-hit districts. More clarity is expected within the next 24 hours as authorities assess ground conditions.