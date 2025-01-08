Tamil Nadu Government Holidays 2025: Employees get 10 Long weekends!
The year 2025 is shaping up to be a great one for employees of the Tamil Nadu government, with a total of 24 public holidays and 10 long weekends. Thanks to a combination of public holidays, weekends, and well-planned leaves, employees can now enjoy numerous relaxations, travel, and celebrations throughout the year.
The year begins on a festive note, with a rare 9-day Pongal holiday window in January. Employees who take leave on January 13 can enjoy an extended vacation, courtesy of the second Saturday and Sunday falling on January 11 and 12, respectively. However, those who don't take leave on January 13 will still get to enjoy a six-day holiday.
As for February, once again, there is an excuse for a long weekend, which is Thai Poosam on February 11. Employees who opt to leave office on February 10 can have a four-day weekend. April is full of festive leave and promises some four holiday weekends. For the bankers, there is a three-day break on April 1, the four-day weekend of Mahaveer Jayanthi on April 10, and the three-day weekend for Tamil New Year on April 14.
The second half of the year is just as exciting, with Independence Day on August 15 offering a three-day weekend, followed by Krishna Jayanthi on August 16 and Vinayakar Chathurthi on August 27. September brings a long weekend for Milad-un-Nabi on September 5, while October is a month of celebrations, with Deepavali on October 20 and Vijaya Dasami and Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2.
Total 24 Public Holidays in 2025
As per the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, 24 days have been declared public holidays in Tamil Nadu for 2025. While a few holidays coincide with weekends, the rest offer more than enough opportunities to relax, travel, and celebrate.
The Full List of Holidays in 2025
Here is the complete list of public holidays in Tamil Nadu for 2025:
January 1 - New Year's Day
January 14 - Pongal
January 15 - Thiruvalluvar Day
January 16 - Uzhavar Thirunal
January 26 - Republic Day
February 11 - Thaipoosam
March 30 - Telugu New Year's Day
March 31 - Ramzan / IduI Fitr
April 1 - Annual Accounts Closing
April 10 - Mahaveer Jayanthi
April 14 - Tamil New Year's Day
April 18 - Good Friday
May 1 - May Day
June 7 - Bakrid
July 6 - Muharram
August 15 - Independence Day
August 16 - Krishna Jayanthi
August 27 - Vinayakar Chathurthi
5 September - Milad-un-Nabi
1 October - Ayutha Pooja
2 October - Vijaya Dasami and Gandhi Jayanthi
20 October - Deepavali
25 December - Christmas
