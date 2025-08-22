Supreme Court Gives Relief to Stray Dogs: Five Key Orders You Must Know

Days after the Supreme Court directed civic officials in the Delhi-NCR region to relocate stray dogs to shelter homes, the apex court modified its order following sharp criticism from animal lovers, protection groups, and several celebrities.

In its latest ruling, the Supreme Court has directed that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be released back onto the streets after sterilisation.

While modifying its earlier order, the court made key observations and issued five major directions:

A larger bench, reviewing the August 8 order on stray dogs, directed that the animals be released in the same area after vaccination and deworming. It clarified that dogs infected with rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour must be kept in shelters. The court stated, “Prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They should be dewormed, vaccinated and sent back to the same area.”

The Supreme Court ordered the creation of designated feeding zones in municipal wards. It ruled that public feeding of dogs outside such areas will not be permitted, and violators will face legal action.

The court expanded the scope of its order beyond Delhi-NCR, issuing notices to all state chief secretaries to frame a pan-India policy.

The bench observed that animal lovers may apply to adopt dogs, but must ensure that adopted animals are not returned to the streets.

Additionally, the court ruled that no individual or organisation can obstruct officials from carrying out their duties. It also directed that individuals and NGOs challenging the August 8 order must deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, with the registry.

The modification came after animal lovers and NGOs staged protests against the earlier order to remove stray dogs from the streets. They argued that with nearly three lakh stray dogs in the region and inadequate shelters, the move would ultimately lead to mass killings.