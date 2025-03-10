Stock Market Holiday on March 14 for Holi

The Indian equity market, consisting of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed next week on March 14, 2025, for the celebration of the Holi festival.

As per the BSE and NSE holiday calendar, 14 stock market holidays will be observed in 2025. The trading session will be closed on March 14, 2025, and no business will be conducted on the BSE or NSE.

The festival will have an impact on trading in different segments, such as equity, equity derivatives, and SLB. Further, trading in electronic gold receipts (EGR) and currency derivatives segments will also be closed.

The BSE and NSE have declared the stock market holiday list for the year 2025 as:

Holi - March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) - March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Shri Mahavir Jayanti - April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - Monday, April 14, 2025

Good Friday - Friday, April 18, 2025

Maharashtra Day - Thursday, May 1, 2025

Independence Day - Friday, August 15, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi - Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra - Thursday, October 2, 2025

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan - Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Diwali Balipratipada - Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev - Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Christmas - 25th December, 2025 (Thursday)

Investors and traders should accordingly plan their operations and verify the official sites of the BSE and NSE for information about stock market holidays.

