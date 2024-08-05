Shravana Masam begins, Gold and Silver prices today!

Aug 05, 2024, 13:16 IST
As Ashadam is over and Shravana month starts today, the price of gold is expected to rise. However, the current situation suggests that today's cost has remained the same as yesterday. Shravana Masam is one of the auspicious months that welcomes festivals and good times.
Gold prices in different cities today:

Place                             22K                                  24K                            Silver(1 KG)          

 
Vijayawada                    Rs 64,700                         Rs 70,580                   Rs 91,000
Hyderabad                     Rs 64,700                         Rs 70,580                   Rs 91,000
Chennai                          Rs 64,700                         Rs 70,580                   Rs 91,000
Delhi                               Rs 64,580                          Rs 70,730                  Rs 85,700
Kolkata                           Rs 6,4700                          Rs 7,0580                   Rs 85,700
Bangalore                       Rs 6,4700                          Rs 7,0580                   Rs 85,000

