Shravana Masam begins, Gold and Silver prices today!

As Ashadam is over and Shravana month starts today, the price of gold is expected to rise. However, the current situation suggests that today's cost has remained the same as yesterday. Shravana Masam is one of the auspicious months that welcomes festivals and good times.

Gold prices in different cities today:

Place 22K 24K Silver(1 KG)



Vijayawada Rs 64,700 Rs 70,580 Rs 91,000

Hyderabad Rs 64,700 Rs 70,580 Rs 91,000

Chennai Rs 64,700 Rs 70,580 Rs 91,000

Delhi Rs 64,580 Rs 70,730 Rs 85,700

Kolkata Rs 6,4700 Rs 7,0580 Rs 85,700

Bangalore Rs 6,4700 Rs 7,0580 Rs 85,000