September 14: Holiday for banks state-wise!

Banks are closed on gazetted and non-gazetted holidays based on local celebrations and events in accordance with RBI holiday standards. Kerala's banks will be closed tomorrow, September 14, in observance of Onam. However, since tomorrow is also the second Saturday of the month, banks will be closed in every state.

As tomorrow is the second Saturday, banks all over the country are on holiday. So, in case of any emergency bank services, it is best to visit today. This is because starting from tomorrow, banks will get continuous four-day holidays from September 14 to September 17. September 14 is the Second Saturday, September 15 is Sunday, September 16 is Milad-un-Nabi, and September 17 is Ganesh Nimajjanam.

