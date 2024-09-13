September 15 - September 17: Rain alert with back-to-back holidays!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted that low pressures will be in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Due to this, there is a high chance of rain in Odisha, Chattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. However, the effect on AP is minimal, which leads to light rainfall in the state.

These states might experience rain with thunderstorms and lightning from September 15 to September 17. The good news is that although the state might witness rain, there is a row of holidays from September 14 to September 17 due to Second Saturday, Sunday, Milad-un-Nabi, and Ganesh Nimajjanam.

