Telangana govt urges to allow immersion of Ganesh idols without restrictions

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Thursday urged the Telangana government to allow immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad without any restrictions.

The organisation, which conducts the annual immersion procession, said the state government should allow the immersion of idols, including those made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) smoothly and peacefully like the way it allowed for the last two years.

The Samithi appealed two days after the Telangana High Court directed authorities to follow its guidelines issued in 2021 about the immersion of idols.

Hyderabad Police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have put up flex banners at Hussain Sagar declaring that idol immersion is not allowed on Tank Bund as per orders of the Telangana High Court.

The Samithi, however, claimed that the Telangana High Court refused to pass any orders banning immersion of PoP idols and that it also dismissed a contempt petition against the state government for allowing immersion for the last two years.

Samithi President Raghava Reddy said in 2021 that the High Court had given some guidelines, directing authorities to make special arrangements to control pollution in the lake.

He claimed that as a responsible organisation, the Samithi had been working to promote clay and eco-friendly idols.

He, however, said this required time as they had to spread awareness among both idol manufacturers and devotees.

He added that as per the guidelines, the authorities created artificial ponds and enclaves in natural tanks in and around Hyderabad for PoP idols and in both 2022 and 2023 PoP idols were immersed in these ponds and special enclaves.

Referring to banners put up by the police and GHMC on Tank Bund, the Samithi leader said immersion will not be allowed on Tank Bund like in the previous two years.

He, however, said arrangements were made on NTR Marg and Necklace Road for immersion into Hussain Sagar Lake.

Ganesh festivities began on September 7 and they will culminate with a massive immersion procession on September 17.

Thousands of idols from various parts of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and outskirts are immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

Lakhs of people attend the annual procession.

