Bangladesh: Ex-PA sentenced to 40 years in prison for Pathao co-founder's murder

Dhaka, Sep 12 (IANS) Tyrese Haspil, a 25-year-old former personal assistant, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of Fahim Saleh, the co-founder of the Bangladeshi ride-sharing app Pathao, and CEO of the Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada.

The sentencing follows Haspil’s conviction in June on charges of murder, theft, and other crimes related to Saleh's death in July 2020, The Daily Star reported.

Saleh was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 13, 2020. Prosecutors revealed that Haspil, who had previously worked for Saleh, had begun embezzling funds from his employer’s businesses.

Despite resigning a year prior, Haspil continued to steal from Saleh, who had discovered the theft but chose to allow Haspil to repay the stolen money over a two-year period to avoid criminal prosecution.

According to authorities, Haspil's decision to kill Saleh stemmed from his fear that Saleh would uncover the ongoing theft. On the day of the murder, Haspil followed Saleh into the elevator of his luxury Manhattan apartment, tasered him as the elevator doors opened, and then fatally stabbed him.

Haspil then returned to the apartment the following day to dismember Saleh’s body using an electric saw.

The dismemberment was interrupted when the saw's battery died, prompting Haspil to leave the apartment to purchase a charger.

During this time, Saleh’s cousin arrived and discovered the dismembered body, leading to Haspil’s arrest days later.

