Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for ‘Dangal’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, and others, is being considered to star in the upcoming biopic based on the former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The actress will reportedly essay the role of Yuvraj’s love interest in the film. Earlier, Fatima has portrayed real-life characters in her films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

As per an independent industry source, "The team is considering Fatima Sana Shaikh to play Yuvraj Singh's love interest in his biopic. Although not much has been heard from the actress or the makers about the same, the chances are strong that she might be seen playing a pivotal role in the film”.

The makers are yet to zero down on the male lead for the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Ravi Bhagchandka, promises to be a grand celebration of his journey and contributions to cricket including the unforgettable streak of 6 sixes in 2007 T20 World Cup, and his stellar performance in the 2011 World Cup owing to which India lifted the trophy after 28 years.

Since his international debut in 2000, Yuvraj Singh has left an indelible mark on cricket. He won fans over with his aggressive left-handed batting and electrifying fielding. The cricketer's journey extends beyond his cricketing achievements.

In 2011, Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with cancer but he continued to play for his nation in the World Cup, and was declared player of the tournament for his stellar performance. His courageous battle and subsequent return to cricket in 2012 demonstrated remarkable resilience and inspired millions globally.

The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi, the latter is known for ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ and the upcoming movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

