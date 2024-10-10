Ratan Tata's Ex-girlfriend pens emotional message on his demise

Simi Garewal, actress and talk show host, reached out through social media to reminisce about her devastated loss of dear friend Ratan Tata, who left at the ripe age of 86. She posted a vibrant collage of memories in the after-column of "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal," when Ratan Tata appeared on her show, saying, "They say you have gone. It's too hard to bear your loss. Too hard. Farewell, my friend.#RatanTata."

Simi Garewal's contact with Ratan Tata was more than just on the lines of a professional acquaintance. The two had briefly been romantically involved. And after they broke off, they became the best of friends. Here's what Simi revealed to the Times of India back in 2011 about Ratan Tata: "Ratan Tata is perfection," she said. "Ratan Tata is one of the most witty people you would meet. He is a straightforward person with both modesty and humility. He is an absolute gentleman. Money was never his driving force, and he was always highly relaxed abroad than here.".

Ratan Tata's demise created a vacuum in the lives of those who have known him, including Simi Garewal. Simi's tribute to the Ratan showcases his reach beyond professional milestones into personal relationships. Her words are heartfelt, reflecting many people who admired Ratan Tata and his vision for others to follow.

It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/FTC4wzkFoV — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 9, 2024

