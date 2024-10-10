Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 9th Sep Highlights,Gautam Breaks Down

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was filled with laughter and tears. The housemates were divided into two teams - old contestants as hotel staff and new entrants as guests. The task, titled "Bigg Boss Hotel," tested their acting skills and teamwork.

Avi Nash impressed with his hilarious performance, leaving Gautam in tears. Gautam, who was already emotional, broke down after Avinash's imitation of Ashwatthama 2.0. Later, Avinash and Rohini were tasked with making each other laugh, and their entertaining performance earned them a reward from Bigg Boss - salt, which had been missing from their ration.

In another task, old contestants became hotel staff, while new entrants played the role of guests. Nabeel was the hotel owner struggling with debt, Prerana the manager with memory loss, and Nikhil the head chef. Sita, the assistant chef, stole the show with her impressive cooking skills. Other notable performances came from Vishnu as a personal butler, Manikanta as a housekeeping staff, and Tej as a popular food blogger.

The episode also saw Gangavva as a queen, Nayanipavani as her assistant, Avinash as a superstar, Rohini as his girlfriend, and Mehaboob as a private investigator. Hariteja played Mehaboob's assistant, and Gautam was a criminal on the run.

The task showcased the housemates' acting skills and teamwork. However, Rohini and Manikanta's argument added drama to the episode. Rohini felt ignored and expressed her frustration, but Manikanta's witty response lightened the mood.

The episode ended with Sita losing a purse, setting the stage for an exciting upcoming episode. Will the housemates continue to impress with their performances, or will tensions rise? Stay tuned to find out.

