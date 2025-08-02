Ramdas Soren Brain Injury: What Exactly Happened? Everything You Need to Know

According to state minister Irfan Ansari, Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was being taken to a hospital in Delhi for medical care after suffering a head injury in the bathroom of his home early on Saturday. According to him, Soren was brought to a hospital in Jamshedpur this morning.

"Ramdas Soren ji's condition has abruptly deteriorated. He suffered significant brain damage and a blood clot after falling in the bathroom," the state health minister, Ansari, said in a statement.

He later told reporters that after Soren was brought to the hospital in Jamshedpur, medical professionals discovered a blood clot in his head.

"We're getting ready to fly him to Delhi. I'm constantly in touch and keeping an eye on his health," he continued.

Ramdas Soren belongs to the Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand. He currently serves as the cabinet minister for the Jharkhand government's Ministry of School Education and Literacy. He served as the legislative assembly representative for the Ghatshila constituency in Purbi Singhbum district in 2009, 2019, and 2024.

