Punjab Public Holidays 2025: March 14 and 31 Declared Holidays

The Punjab government has officially released the public holidays for March 2025. As per the release, the government offices, schools, and most of the businesses in Punjab will be shut down on March 14 and March 31.

Holi Celebrations on March 14

Festival of Colours Holi will be celebrated as a public holiday in Punjab on March 14. It is a major festival of the state and is being made a public holiday by the government so that the people can join in the festivities without any hassle.

Eid Ul Fitr Celebrations on March 31

The end of Ramadan is marked by Eid Ul Fitr, which will be a public holiday in Punjab on March 31. The day is significant to the Muslim community as it marks a period of celebration and unity.

Government Advisory

The Punjab government has urged citizens to schedule themselves appropriately, as government offices and institutions will remain closed on these days. Organizations and businesses are also requested to consider giving leave to employees who are keeping these important festivals.

The Punjab government's announcement of public holidays on March 14 and March 31 is a welcome step, enabling citizens to celebrate these important festivals without any hindrance. Keep watching for further updates on public holidays and official announcements from the government.

