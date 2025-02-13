Public Holiday Declared on February 14 in Jaipur District for Panchayati Raj Elections

Dr. Pradeep K. Gavande, the District Election Officer (Collector), has announced a public holiday on Friday, February 14th, in areas affected by the upcoming by-elections for vacant positions in Panchayati Raj institutions.

As per the order, public holiday will be observed on the voting day for the by-elections in the designated polling areas. This move aligns with the State Election Commission’s decision to hold by-elections for vacant positions within the Panchayati Raj institutions across Jaipur district.

In Jalore, similar holiday provisions will be implemented for specific regions. The order includes by-elections for the Panchayat Samiti Member seat in Chitalwana Panchayat Samiti and elections for other vacant posts across several village panchayats, including Janvi, Kesuri, Khasarvi, and Sunthri. Voting will take place on February 14th, with offices in the relevant constituencies remaining closed for the day.

This measure aims to facilitate voter participation and ensures that citizens and government employees in these areas can exercise their right to vote without hindrance.