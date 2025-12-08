PF Balance Check Made Easy: Online, SMS, Missed Call & UMANG App

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the most reliable retirement savings schemes for salaried employees in India. Managed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), this fund helps individuals build financial security for the future. Many employees often wonder how they can check their PF balance without visiting their employer or the EPFO office. Fortunately, EPFO offers several convenient online and offline methods to check your PF balance anytime.

1. Check PF Balance via EPFO Portal

You can easily view your balance by visiting the official EPFO website.

Steps:

Go to https://www.epfindia.gov.in.

Click on “For Employees” under the ‘Our Services’ section.

Select “Member Passbook.”

Log in using your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password.

Your EPF balance and contributions from both employer and employee will be displayed.

2. Check PF Balance via UMANG App

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app allows you to access multiple government services, including EPFO.

Steps:

Download and install the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Register with your mobile number linked to your UAN.

Select “EPFO” from the available services.

Click on “Employee Centric Services” and then “View Passbook.”

Your balance details will appear on the screen.

3. Check PF Balance through SMS

If your UAN is linked with your Aadhaar and PAN, you can check your PF balance by sending an SMS.

Type: EPFOHO UAN ENG

(Send this message to 7738299899)

Note: “ENG” can be replaced with your preferred language code (e.g., HIN for Hindi, TEL for Telugu).

4. Check PF Balance by Missed Call

You can also get your PF balance instantly by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. The system will send you your latest balance details via SMS.

Conclusion

Checking your PF balance has become simpler than ever. Whether through the EPFO portal, UMANG app, SMS, or a missed call, employees can easily stay informed about their retirement savings. Regularly checking your balance ensures transparency and helps you plan your finances better.