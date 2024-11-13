Odisha Government's Menstrual Leave Policy: 12 Days Holidays for Women Annually!

To empower female government employees about health and wellbeing, the Odisha government has promoted the introduction of a menstrual leave policy. As per the plan, under this, once paid menstrual leave will be allowed in a month for female employees below 55 years of age, thus amounting to 12 leaves in a year.

Key details of the policy

Eligible candidates: Female government employees who are below 55 years of age.

Leave Entitlement: A female employee is entitled to a paid menstrual leave per month to complete her menstrual cycle in a hygienic environment which adds up to 12 leaves in a year.

Casual Leave: 10 routine casual leaves besides 5 special casual leaves are added on.

Non-Cumulative: The menstrual leaves taken and unused at the end of the month are nil and will lapse. No carry-forward to the next month.



This relief entitlement is meant for female employees, who suffer intense period cramps during their menstrual cycles and there are handicapped in appropriately dealing with their work coupled with their health.

Women's rights activists have welcomed the move. "Very good decision," said Namrata Chadda. Private companies also should have similar policies, someone feels. Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida had announced the policy on 15 August. The new policy will now make things clearer by putting the earlier ambiguity to rest.

This progressive step taken by the Odisha government acknowledges the importance of health concerns and well-being in relation to women employees, thus serving as a good example for other states and private organizations.

