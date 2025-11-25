November 26 Tamil Nadu School Holiday Declared Due to Heavy Rain?

With the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into cyclone Senyar, school administrations in Tamil Nadu are preparing for a likely closure on Wednesday, November 26. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for continuous heavy rainfall across several coastal and delta regions, prompting children’s safety concerns.

Districts such as Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Nagapattinam remain on high alert with predictions of 300 mm+ rainfall in inland pockets. While an official statewide holiday has not yet been declared, multiple district collectors have hinted at closure decisions based on weather developments overnight.

Parents and students have been advised to vigilantly monitor school communications as the decision is expected later today. Many schools have already pre-emptively postponed outdoor activities and advised remote or home study until further notice.

The development comes after a series of closures earlier this week due to heavy rains and flooding. With the cyclone threat still live, the Tamil Nadu government is clearly erring on the side of caution. Educational institutions are likely to follow district-level directives, and families should prepare for potential disruptions.