November 2024: List of holidays in India

The month of November 2024 is packed to capacity with celebrations and special days. This will mean that Indians can enjoy a long stretch of festivals ranging from Diwali, the festival of lights, to Govardhan and Bhai Dooj, Chhath and Kartik Purnima. Many states also will go on public holidays on account of these festivals and special days.

It is the day for special days like Kut, Puducherry Mukti Diwas, Haryana Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, and Kerala Piravi. Public holiday on this day in Manipur, Puducherry, Haryana, Karnataka, and Kerala.

This Day is followed by November 2, Saturday, which would be celebrated as Bali Pratipada, Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, and Ningol Chakouba. Possible public holiday on this day in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Delhi.

Bhai Dooj falls on November 3, Sunday, being a weekly holiday as well. Additional holidays will be Chhath Puja holidays in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Other important festivals in November include the Wangala Festival in Meghalaya on November 8, Friday, and the Prakash Parv or Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15, Friday. Further, November 18, Monday, would be a holiday in Karnataka in respect of Kanak Das Jayanti, while Sikkim would observe Lahabab Duchen on November 22, Friday. Meghalaya will celebrate Seng Kut Snem on November 23, Saturday.

The month will also see holidays on account of Kartik Purnima on November 12 and November 28 in some states. Chhath Puja celebrations will end on November 30.

