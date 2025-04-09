No More Aadhaar Photocopies: Govt Launches Digital-Only Aadhaar App

New Delhi, April 9: In a major push towards digital governance, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday unveiled the new Aadhaar mobile app, designed to enhance accessibility, privacy, and security for Indian citizens. Developed in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the app leverages Face ID authentication and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify Aadhaar verification.

Sharing a demo video on X (formerly Twitter), Vaishnaw wrote,

"New Aadhaar App. Face ID authentication via mobile app. No physical card & No photocopies."

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App:

Face ID Authentication: Enables real-time identity verification without the need for physical cards.

Enables real-time identity verification without the need for physical cards. QR Code-Based Instant Verification: Aadhaar can be verified instantly by scanning a QR code.

Aadhaar can be verified instantly by scanning a QR code. Data Privacy & Consent Control: Users can choose what data to share, ensuring complete privacy.

Users can choose what data to share, ensuring complete privacy. No More Photocopies: Eliminate the hassle of carrying or submitting photocopies for verification.

Eliminate the hassle of carrying or submitting photocopies for verification. Digital-First: Entirely app-based, the service is 100% digital and secure.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the new Aadhaar verification process is as simple as making a UPI payment. “Users can now digitally verify and share their Aadhaar details with just a tap,” he stated.

Currently in its beta phase, the app is being tested for feedback before its full rollout.

Why It Matters:

The app is expected to be a game-changer during travel, hotel check-ins, shopping, or any situation requiring identity verification. With enhanced security and convenience, it eliminates dependency on physical Aadhaar cards.