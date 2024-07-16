NEET-UG case: Engineer held for stealing question paper from NTA’s trunk

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday nabbed two people in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The accused duo Pankaj Kumar Singh and Raju Singh were arrested from Patna and Hazaribagh respectively.

According to CBI sources, Pankaj is an engineer and he allegedly stole the NEET-UG question paper when papers were being shifted to Hazaribagh in iron trunks. Earlier, the central probe agency apprehended the main accused Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, from Bihar's Nalanda. As per reports, Rakesh is one of the key players in the NEET paper leak case.

Over a dozen people have been arrested in the ongoing probe in the NEET paper leak case which kicked up a massive political storm in the country.

Notably, the NEET (UG) 2024 examinations were conducted on May 5 in around 570 cities, including 14 cities abroad. Over 23 lakh students and medical aspirants appeared for the examinations. However, it got marred by the paper leak controversy, thereby putting the future of many students in peril.

The June cycle UGC-NET exam was earlier held on June 18 but was cancelled the very next day, citing unavoidable circumstances. The Supreme Court will begin hearing on July 18 on a batch of petitions alleging irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG examination.

