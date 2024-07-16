Kushal Sharma eliminated from Telugu Indian Idol 3; Thaman invites his mom for lunch

Hyderabad, July 15, 2024 – The competition intensified in Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 as contestant Kushal Sharma was eliminated during the latest episode aired on the Aha OTT platform over the weekend. The show, which started on June 14, 2024, has now entered a crucial elimination phase, with audience voting combined with judges' scores determining the fate of the contestants.

During the first elimination round, hosted by Shreeram Chandra, three contestants—Skanda, Bharat Raj, and Kushal Sharma—who received the lowest scores from the judges entered the Danger Zone. Kushal faced off against fellow contestants Bharat Raj and Skanda. While Skanda received the highest votes and was declared safe first, it came down to either Kushal or Bharat for elimination. Ultimately, Kushal was eliminated after receiving the fewest votes from the audience.

Kushal, who draws inspiration from singer Karthik, described his experience on the show as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'. He referred to the singing platform as a temple and the judges as his guiding figures. In a heartfelt moment, Kushal expressed his gratitude to judge Thaman for his constructive feedback, which he felt was instrumental in his growth as a performer. He also thanked Geeta Madhuri for her kind words and Karthik for the unforgettable hug he received during his performance of 'Oka Maru Kalisina Andam'.