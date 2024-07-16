Delhi Liquour Case Accused Kavitha Unwell in Jail, Rushed to Hospital

Beleagured BRS MLC Kavitha, daughter of Telangana former CM KCR, has fallen ill inside Tihar jail. It can be noted that Kavitha is facing allegations in a Delhi liquor scam case and is currently in Tihar Central Prison.

Reports indicate that she has been transferred from Tihar Jail to a hospital for treatment.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha was arrested on charges of money laundering in the Delhi liquor case and has been in jail for nearly four months. Separate cases have been filed against her by the CBI and ED.