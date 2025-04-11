Former Jharkhand BJP President Tala Marandi quits party, joins JMM

Ranchi, April 11 (IANS) In a significant political development, BJP's former Jharkhand state President Tala Marandi resigned from the party and joined the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday.

Marandi formally joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a programme commemorating the birth anniversary of Hul Kranti heroes Sido and Kanhu in Barhait of the Sahibganj district.

CM Soren welcomed him into the JMM fold by draping the party sash over his shoulders. Senior party leaders, including Rajmahal MP Vijay Hansda and MLA Kalpana Soren, were also present at the event.

Marandi was the BJP candidate from the Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections but had faced defeat. Following this, he was reportedly seeking a ticket to contest the Assembly elections from the Borio constituency in the Santhal Pargana region. However, the BJP did not field him, prompting his decision to exit the party now.

Marandi has represented the Borio seat as a BJP MLA in the past. This marks the second time he has parted ways with the BJP.

In 2019, just ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, he had left the BJP to join the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and contested from Borio on their ticket, though unsuccessfully.

Marandi tendered his resignation to the BJP state President, Babulal Marandi, on the evening of April 10. The news of his exit became public the following day.

In his resignation letter, Tala Marandi wrote: "I, Tala Marandi, have been a dedicated member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am thankful for the opportunities extended to me by the party. However, due to prevailing circumstances, personal reasons, and ideological differences, I have decided to resign from the party’s primary membership and all posts. This decision has been taken after much contemplation and without any bitterness. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve me."

