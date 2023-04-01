Navjot Singh Sidhu Likely to Walk Out of Jail Today: Report

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will likely be released from the Patiala Jail on Saturday. Sidhu will walk out of jail after serving 10 months sentence in a 1988 road-rage incident. Sidhu will address a press conference around noon today.

The former MP was convicted by the Supreme Court and he was handed a one-year term in the incident that led to a 65-year-old man’s death. Sidhu was expected to be released under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsac in January but the Punjab government had denied his remission of sentence.

"This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities)," a tweet from Sidhu's handle said on Friday. However, officials of the central jail have not confirmed his release prematurely.

This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities). — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 31, 2023

Pro-Sidhu leaders including Lal Singh and Mohinder Singh Kaypee along with some former MLAs are waiting to welcome the former MP in a grand manner. They have also planned for a ‘langar’ to celebrate Sidhu’s release from jail.

However, Sidhu’s family has made no elaborate plans for his return as his wife and former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu recently underwent a surgery for Stage-II invasive cancer.

It is reported the Congress leader has received a 45-day remission in the sentence. According to norms, the former MP can get up to 60-day remission for working in the jail factory. He was scheduled to be released from jail on May 16.

Sidhu’s release from the jail has brought back the focus on the infighting in the Congress. The party leaders in the state unit would be closely watching the former MP’s next moves after he steps out of the jail.

