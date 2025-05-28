Narayana Murthy Donates Rs 12 Crore to IIM Ahmedabad for Merit-Based Scholarship

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has announced the introduction of the Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya Merit Scholarship, a highly recognized award meant to foster academic distinction among its students. This scholarship is a reflection of the institute's dedication to rewarding and encouraging exceptional academic performance.

A Tribute to a Visionary Professor

The scholarship is sponsored kindly by Narayana Murthy, Infosys co-founder and past Chairperson of IIM Ahmedabad, in memory of late Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya, whose guidance played a crucial part in the early days of Murthy's professional life. The award will be presented each year to the Post-Graduate Program (PGP) student who records the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) after their first year.

Empowering Future Leaders

The scholarship is made inflation-indexed so that its value does not dwindle with the passage of time. With an estimated endowment of Rs 12 crore, this scholarship will offer continuous assistance to deserving students, allowing them to achieve their academic aspirations without limits.

A Commitment to Excellence

Pankaj R Patel, IIM Ahmedabad Board of Governors Chairperson, welcomed the move, appreciating Murthy's long-standing relationship with the institute as well as his interest in nurturing young leaders. IIM Ahmedabad Director Professor Bharat Bhasker appreciated the recognition by Murthy of Professor Krishnayya's work, saying the scholarship is aligned with the vision of the institute to develop academic excellence and ensure that financial constraints do not come in the way of academic talent.

Developing Global Leadership

The Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya Merit Scholarship is a big leap towards encouraging academic excellence and the creation of global leadership. By supporting meritorious students financially, this scholarship will allow them to concentrate on their studies and realize their potential to the fullest. Consequently, IIM Ahmedabad further reinforces its position as a world-class management institute committed to creating the leaders of the future.

In summary, the introduction of the Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya Merit Scholarship is a reflection of IIM Ahmedabad's passion for excellence and its commitment towards developing future leaders. This scholarship will certainly motivate students to excel and contribute to making the world a better place.

Also read: IIT Delhi Unveils New Curriculum with AI, Sustainability, and Student Well-being