Mumbai Schools and Colleges Holiday on August 19 Amid Severe Rains?

Heavy rains have pounded Mumbai for the past three days, severely disrupting normal life throughout the city. As a result, schools and colleges were given a holiday for Monday, which was supposed to be an afternoon session.

Mumbai city and its suburbs, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, and Thane districts of Maharashtra, have been given a red alert for two days. Palghar, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded, and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra were kept on orange alert, and the other districts were kept on yellow alert. Red alert is given to locations where rain is expected to exceed 204.5 mm in the next 24 hours.

The relentless downpour led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, with roads getting inundated and affecting vehicular movement across the city. Areas like Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation, impacting traffic flow.

Various areas in Mumbai city and suburbs are reporting downpours. Tata Power Chembur has reported 91.5 mm, Vikhroli 78.5 mm, Juhu 60.0 mm, Sion 58.5 mm, Bandra 50.0mm, Santacruz 47.2 mm, and Colaba 29.0 mm of rain.

Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad have been kept on red alert till 19 August 2025, on orange alert on August 20 and yellow alert on August 21.

Does this imply that Mumbai's schools and colleges will also close on the 19th of August? Even though there is no official confirmation from the BMC commissioner on the same, owing to the dangerous forecast, the chances of educational institutions being shut on Tuesday are also highly likely.

As of now, no official information has been passed, and students will have to wait for some more time for news to come up.