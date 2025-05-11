Mumbai Airport Travel Advisory: Check New Guidelines Amid India-Pak Tensions

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has issued an advisory to passengers in response to heightened security protocols across major airports in India. This advisory follows the temporary closure of 32 airports in northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, which are shut for civilian flight operations until May 15. The elevated security measures are being implemented to ensure passenger safety and maintain smooth airport operations.

Heightened Security Measures in Effect

To ensure the safety of travelers and streamline the screening process, CSMIA has introduced additional security checks. Passengers are strongly advised to arrive well ahead of their scheduled departure times to accommodate these extra procedures. This will help minimize delays and ensure the smooth processing of all travelers.

Key Guidelines for Passengers:

Identification: Passengers must carry a government-issued photo ID (e.g., passport, voter ID), boarding pass, and any other necessary documents. Keep these documents easily accessible for inspection at the airport.

Luggage Regulations: Pack light and follow all security guidelines. Liquids in carry-on bags must be in containers of 100ml or less, packed in a clear, resealable plastic bag.

Electronics Screening: Laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices must be removed from bags and placed separately in trays during the security screening process.

Prohibited Items: Familiarize yourself with the list of prohibited items and ensure none of them are packed in your luggage before heading to the airport.

Unattended Baggage: Never leave your baggage unattended. If your bag is found unattended, it will be treated as suspicious, and emergency procedures may be activated.

Suspicious Activity: Report any unusual behavior or unattended items to the nearest CISF officer or airport staff immediately.

Cooperation with Security: Stay calm and cooperate fully with security personnel during checks. This helps maintain smooth operations and ensures everyone’s safety.

Important Restrictions and Safety Measures

Avoid Jokes or Casual Remarks: Do not joke about weapons, bombs, or threats, even in private conversations. These types of comments can lead to serious consequences and delay airport procedures.

Don’t Accept Packages from Strangers: Avoid accepting packages or items from unknown individuals, particularly if you’re unsure of their contents or origin.

No Photography or Filming: Filming or photographing security checkpoints or personnel is strictly prohibited. This rule is in place to ensure the safety and integrity of airport security operations.

Checkpoint Etiquette: Always follow the signage and queue systems in place. Avoid obstructing or crowding security checkpoints to ensure efficient processing.

Do Not Block Exits: Never block or obstruct security or emergency exits. These exits are vital for safe evacuations in case of emergencies.

Stay Updated and Informed

Passengers are encouraged to stay informed by keeping an eye on announcements from the airport’s social media channels, display boards, and their airline’s apps/websites. These platforms will provide real-time updates about flight schedules and any changes.

By following these guidelines, passengers will help ensure a safer and more efficient airport experience during the heightened security period. Your cooperation is crucial for the smooth operation of the airport and the overall safety of all travelers.