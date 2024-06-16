Meet the photographer behind Anant-Radhika's stunning pre-wedding album

The youngest scion of the Ambani family Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant, recently held their second pre-wedding ceremony aboard a lavish cruise ship in Italy. Although the Ambani family remained tight-lipped about the grand festivities, stunning photographs captured by the renowned celebrity wedding photographer Joseph Radhik have been making waves on social media.

Radhik is quite popular for covering celebrity weddings. His images beautifully captured the tender moments shared between the soon-to-be-wedded couple Anant and Radhika during the extravagant celebrations. He studied engineering and management and worked in the corporate world for three years and soon realised that the only thing that made him happy was taking amazing photographs. In 2010, he took the bold step to resign from his lucrative job to pursue a full-time career in wedding photography.

Today, he has become a sought-after wedding photographer for A-list couples, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. Though he has not revealed how much he charges for the wedding photoshoots, industry insiders suggest that he commands a daily rate ranging from Rs 1,25,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

Also Read: ‘Double iSmart’ locks August 15 release date after ‘Pushpa 2' is postponed indefinitely