‘Salute to BJP women workers’: K’taka BJP on Siddaramaiah’s speech disruption

Bengaluru, April 28 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday hailed the “brave” women workers for disrupting the speech of Chief Minister Siddaramiah during a Congress programme in Belagavi against the Union government.

“I salute all the brave women who raised slogans against Siddaramaiah and upheld patriotism. Siddaramaiah must apologise to the officer he tried to intimidate and to the entire police department, for the humiliation caused by his disgraceful conduct,” said BJP state chief B.Y. Vijayendra.

Earlier, the BJP women workers disrupted the speech of Siddaramaiah at a protest meeting organised by Congress in Belagavi against the Union government’s alleged price hikes, anti-people policies, and anti-national administration.

While Siddaramaiah was delivering his address, BJP women workers started raising slogans against him, condemning his statement that ‘India should not go to war with Pakistan’.

Vijayendra alleged that by speaking “sympathetically” towards Pakistan and making remarks that could create cracks in the unity of India, Siddaramaiah faced strong protest today from “patriotic” women.

“These brave women voiced slogans expressing their dissent. Disturbed by this, the Chief Minister, in a fit of desperation, addressed an Additional District Superintendent of Police, who was in uniform, in singular terms and aggressively tried to manhandle him. This goonda-like behaviour of Siddaramaiah has brought disrepute to the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office,” he alleged.

He further attacked Siddaramaiah, alleging that he is intoxicated by power and has been increasingly crossing all limits.

“Someone sitting in the Chief Minister’s seat should demonstrate maturity, refined behaviour, and measured speech, but in Siddaramaiah's case, the exact opposite is happening,” he claimed.

He further claimed that with each passing day, Siddaramaiah is losing control over his tongue, and in frustration, is displaying arrogance and muscle power against citizens and officials alike.

“The position of Karnataka Chief Minister carries an immense legacy and prestige, upheld and elevated by several great leaders who left their mark globally. Karnataka is traditionally known for its civilised politics, culture, and values. Unfortunately, Siddaramaiah’s behaviour is tarnishing this proud heritage, staining Karnataka’s honour and diminishing the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office,” he alleged.

He also claimed that while the nation is standing united to safeguard India’s integrity, Siddaramaiah’s actions run counter to that spirit.

On his social media, X, Vijayendra, has also shared a video, which shows Siddaramaiah pointing towards the Additional SP and calling him and raising his hand against while questioning about the ruckus. The video shows the Additional SP moving backwards quickly.

