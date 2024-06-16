Kalki 2898 AD vs Hollywood film: Are they similar?

Pan-India star Prabhas' highly anticipated sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' has generated immense buzz with the recent release of its trailer. The visuals are being praised for their Hollywood-level quality. This has raised expectations for the film's potential impact on Tollywood.

While the trailer offers a glimpse into the story, it leaves much to speculation. However, comparisons are being drawn between 'Kalki' and the 2013 Hollywood film and Matt Damon-starrer 'Elysium,' as some keen netizens have found similarities in some of the scenes.

Judging by the 'Kalki' trailer, it appears that the Earth will witness apocalyptic events and it creates an environment in which human survival becomes increasingly difficult. A towering structure called the 'complex' looms high above the ground, housing the powerful Supreme Yashkin. He captures the love interest of the hero Bhairava and assigns him a task. The heroine is ultimately saved by another character, Aswathdhama.

Prabhas' character expresses a desire to reach the complex which mirrors the premise of 'Elysium,' where the wealthy live in a luxurious space habitat called Elysium, while the poor remain on a ruined surface of Earth and this will be the year 2154. The complex in 'Kalki' bears a resemblance to Elysium. Both the heroes in these movies seek to escape the dire conditions on Earth.

While the overall plot seems similar, 'Kalki' promises to blend entertainment, action, drama, and mythological elements, distinguishing itself from the more serious tone of 'Elysium.' Speculations aside, fans eagerly await the release of 'Kalki'.

Also Read: ‘Double iSmart’ locks August 15 release date after ‘Pushpa 2' is postponed indefinitely