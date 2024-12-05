The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has drastically transformed our everyday lives, bringing a technology once imagined only in science fiction into our reality. AI began to influence homes with virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Over time, it expanded into other areas, from self-driving vehicles to personalized shopping algorithms and automated customer service bots. AI has also created virtual personalities without any physical form, reshaping our online interactions.

News outlets quickly recognized the potential of AI, and some even introduced AI-generated news anchors. In a unique development, Kavya Mehra, who is being hailed as "India’s first AI Mom," has garnered significant attention online. This virtual personality made her debut on Instagram, where she shared a heartfelt message: “I’m not sure if anyone else needs to hear this, but being a mother is tough. While we all know this, it often doesn’t get acknowledged enough. We may not be perfect, but we strive to do our best every day.”

The video posted by the Mumbai-based celebrity management company Collective Artists Networks shows Mehra balancing her duties as a mother, a professional, and a social figure, all while maintaining a sense of individuality. “From managing work tasks to organizing meals, I’m navigating motherhood while staying connected to the version of myself I was before having kids,” she says in the clip.

Mehra emphasizes that even though she exists only in the virtual realm, her persona is powered by the experiences of real mothers. Her account is meant to honor and reflect the real challenges and joys of motherhood. "Kavya Mehra is not just a virtual character; she represents the essence of modern motherhood, blending technology with genuine human experiences," explained the Collective Artists Network in a statement.

In her posts, Mehra shares everyday moments: preparing coffee, practicing yoga, working on professional projects, and caring for her child. These activities highlight her effort to portray a relatable, unfiltered experience of modern motherhood.

Vijay Subramaniam, the founder of Collective Artists Network, remarked, “Kavya is not just a technological marvel—she embodies the real-world experiences and struggles of mothers everywhere.” Despite having only 317 followers, Mehra’s influence has grown exponentially in recent days, thanks to media coverage, which has amplified her reach.

