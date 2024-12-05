CIBIL in Private Hands: Concerns Arise

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned the transparency and accountability of CIBIL scores in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He expressed concerns about the lack of a proper redressal mechanism and how CIBIL, a private company managing credit histories, affects millions of Indians. He emphasized that individuals have no clear way of addressing discrepancies in their credit records, leaving them at the mercy of the system.

Chidambaram also pointed out that the absence of proper updates, especially for farmers using government subsidies to repay loans, adds to financial struggles. He called for greater transparency and reform to address these issues effectively.

Understanding CIBIL Scores and Their Impact

The CIBIL score, provided by Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited, ranges from 300 to 900 and plays a crucial role in determining your eligibility for loans. Here's a breakdown of how the score works:

Scores above 800: Excellent – indicates strong credit management and high chances of loan approval.

750-800: Good – reflects a solid credit history.

700-750: Fair – acceptable but may require improvement for better loan terms.

650-700: Poor – may lead to loan rejection or higher interest rates.

Your CIBIL score is used by most financial institutions to assess the risk of lending to you. A low score can significantly affect your ability to get loans, credit cards, or even mortgages, potentially leading to higher interest rates or complete rejection.

Consequences of a Low CIBIL Score

Loan Rejection: Banks and financial institutions may refuse your loan application.

Higher Interest Rates: If approved, a low score could result in a higher interest rate due to perceived risk.

Limited Credit Access: Poor scores may limit your ability to obtain new credit cards or loans in the future.

How to Improve Your CIBIL Score

Timely Payments: Ensure all loan EMIs and credit card bills are paid on time to avoid penalties and negative impacts on your score.

Use Credit Responsibly: Avoid utilizing more than 30% of your credit card limit to demonstrate responsible usage.

Maintain Old Credit Accounts: Keep older credit card accounts active to show a long history of responsible credit management.

Resolve Discrepancies: Regularly check your credit report for errors or discrepancies and take steps to resolve them with CIBIL.

Limit New Credit Applications: Frequent applications for new credit can negatively impact your score, so apply only when necessary.

By following these tips, you can improve your credit score, which in turn will improve your chances of securing loans at favorable terms.

Also read: December 6 bank holiday or not?