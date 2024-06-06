Meet India’s Youngest MP

The BJP-led NDA won the recent Lok Sabha polls, and the INDIA bloc put up a good fight as the primary opposition. The youngest Dalit MP, Sanjana Jatav, made headlines by winning the Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan on a Congress ticket. At only 25 years old, she is one of the four youngest MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Jatav, who belongs to the Dalit community, graduated from Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in 2019 and is married to Kaptan Singh, a police constable in Rajasthan. She has two children, and her property is valued at Rs 23 lakh, with debts amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

In the 2023 Assembly polls, Jatav lost by a small margin but bounced back in the 2024 general polls, helping Congress win some seats in Rajasthan. Jatav was seen dancing to a Rajasthani folk song, celebrating her victory and thanking the electorate in her constituency for their faith in her. In the 2023 Assembly polls, Jatav contested from Alwar’s Kathumar seat, where she lost by a narrow margin of 409 votes to BJP’s Ramesh Khinchi.

Jatav's victory in the 2024 general polls helped the Congress, which had failed to win any seats during the 2019 elections. Out of the total 25 MP seats in Rajasthan, the BJP won 14, the Congress eight, while the CPI (Marxist), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), and Bharatiya Akhil Congress (BAC) each won one seat.