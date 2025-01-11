Makar Sankranti 2025: Bank Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from January 11 - 14

All the banks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be closed on 14th January 2025 on account of Makar Sankranti, a harvesting festival in those states. Not only that but also on the second Saturday, that is, January 11th and Sunday 12th January, which means all banks will remain shut. It's important to keep an eye on the bank holiday list before visiting the bank this week to avoid inconveniences.

These holidays have been declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, of 1881. Though banks will be closed on these days, digital banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will remain functional. This means that customers can still carry out a variety of transactions online, even during bank holidays.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Makar Sankranti holiday on January 14 is an important one. It is the day when the sun begins its journey towards the northern hemisphere and is celebrated with fervour in these states. Banks will remain closed on this day, so customers may have to make advance arrangements for bank transactions.

The Makar Sankranti festival is celebrated for three days in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The first day is known as Bhogi, the second day is known as Makar Sankranti, and the third day is known as Kanuma. During this festival, people take baths in rivers, worship the sun god, and fly kites.

Besides Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, all over the country, Makar Sankranti is celebrated in other parts including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, with a slight variation in dates and their way of celebration.

Now in conclusion, there is a strong need to visit the bank with the list for bank holidays just in case no inconvenience occurs for this week, as the same banks will not be open for customers on the 14th of January regarding Makar Sankranti, but then digital banking and also other online means will be fully available.

