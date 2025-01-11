Yuzvendra Chahal & RJ Mahvash Reject Dating Rumors, Call for Privacy

Yuzvendra Chahal's Christmas picture with RJ Mahvash recently ignited dating rumors, leading to widespread speculation. However, RJ Mahvash has now addressed these unfounded claims, expressing her frustration over being linked romantically to Chahal simply because they were seen together.

In a statement, RJ Mahvash criticized the mindset that fuels such assumptions, making it clear that she will not tolerate her name being dragged into baseless rumors. She wrote, “Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumors are. If you get SEEN with someone of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I am sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then? I have been patient for 2-3 days now but I won’t let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people’s image. Let people live in peace with their friends and family in tough times.”

The rumors about Yuzvendra and RJ Mahvash surfaced amid speculations regarding Chahal's relationship with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. Fans noticed that Chahal and Dhanashree had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Chahal had deleted all their photos together, while Dhanashree still had a few pictures of him.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently addressed the ongoing rumors about his personal life and potential divorce from Dhanashree. He urged his followers to stop speculating about matters that may or may not be true, explaining that these rumors have caused significant distress to him and his family. Chahal appealed to the public to respect their privacy.

On Wednesday, Dhanashree Verma also spoke out about the rumors surrounding her marriage to Chahal. She shared that the past few days have been extremely difficult for her and her family. Expressing her disappointment over the baseless claims, she highlighted the impact of character assassination by anonymous trolls.

Dhanashree wrote, “I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay.”

The couple's collective responses emphasize the importance of respecting their privacy and the damage that can be caused by unfounded rumors.