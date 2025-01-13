Lohri, Makar Sankranti Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE Open or Closed on 13-14 January 2025?
Lohri and Makar Sankranti are celebrated widely across India on January 13 and 14, respectively. While Lohri is mainly celebrated in Punjab, Makar Sankranti is observed in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Many people wonder if the stock markets, NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), will remain open during these festive days.
Stock Market Operations on Lohri and Makar Sankranti
In 2025, both NSE and BSE will remain open on January 13 (Lohri) and January 14 (Makar Sankranti). No trading holidays have been declared for these days, and the stock exchanges will follow their usual trading schedule. This includes both currency and commodity derivatives segments.
As per the holiday calendar from NSE, Lohri and Makar Sankranti are not considered stock market holidays. The stock markets will operate with the same timings, starting with pre-opening trading from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. Regular trading will begin at 9:15 AM and continue until 3:30 PM.
Stock Market Holidays in 2025
Although Lohri and Makar Sankranti are not holidays for the stock market, there are 14 other stock market holidays in 2025. Some of the notable holidays include Mahashivratri, Holi, Id-Ul-Fitr, Independence Day, Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and Christmas.
List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025:
February 26 - Mahashivratri
March 14 - Holi
March 31 - Id-Ul-Fitr
April 10 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 14 - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18 - Good Friday
May 1 - Maharashtra Day
August 15 - Independence Day
August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan
October 22 - Balipratipada
November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb
December 25 - Christmas
Stock Market Holidays falling on Weekends (Saturday/Sunday):
January 26, 2025 (Sunday) - Republic Day
April 6, 2025 (Sunday) - Shri Ram Navami
June 7, 2025 (Saturday) - Bakri Id
July 6, 2025 (Sunday) - Muharram
These are the stock market holidays for 2025 that traders should be aware of.