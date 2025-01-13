Lohri, Makar Sankranti Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE Open or Closed on 13-14 January 2025?

Lohri and Makar Sankranti are celebrated widely across India on January 13 and 14, respectively. While Lohri is mainly celebrated in Punjab, Makar Sankranti is observed in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Many people wonder if the stock markets, NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), will remain open during these festive days.

Stock Market Operations on Lohri and Makar Sankranti

In 2025, both NSE and BSE will remain open on January 13 (Lohri) and January 14 (Makar Sankranti). No trading holidays have been declared for these days, and the stock exchanges will follow their usual trading schedule. This includes both currency and commodity derivatives segments.

As per the holiday calendar from NSE, Lohri and Makar Sankranti are not considered stock market holidays. The stock markets will operate with the same timings, starting with pre-opening trading from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. Regular trading will begin at 9:15 AM and continue until 3:30 PM.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Although Lohri and Makar Sankranti are not holidays for the stock market, there are 14 other stock market holidays in 2025. Some of the notable holidays include Mahashivratri, Holi, Id-Ul-Fitr, Independence Day, Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and Christmas.

List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025:

February 26 - Mahashivratri

March 14 - Holi

March 31 - Id-Ul-Fitr

April 10 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 - Good Friday

May 1 - Maharashtra Day

August 15 - Independence Day

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 - Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb

December 25 - Christmas

Stock Market Holidays falling on Weekends (Saturday/Sunday):

January 26, 2025 (Sunday) - Republic Day

April 6, 2025 (Sunday) - Shri Ram Navami

June 7, 2025 (Saturday) - Bakri Id

July 6, 2025 (Sunday) - Muharram

These are the stock market holidays for 2025 that traders should be aware of.