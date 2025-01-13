Simaran Kaur: My fitness plays a key role in enhancing my on-screen presence

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Simaran Kaur, who stars in “Jamai No.1” embraces pilates and a good diet as her go-to regime to stay in her best shape. She says her fitness plays a key role in enhancing my on-screen presence.

Simaran said, “I believe staying fit isn’t just about looking good; it’s about feeling strong and confident in your own skin. Pilates, in particular, has been a game-changer for me. It not only helps me maintain my body but also keeps me centred and happy.”

She said that her character Riddhi is a strong-headed, bossy girl who knows what she wants.

“And to maintain that on-screen I have been working on my body, my body language, my posture and what better than Pilates to do this. As an actress, I understand the importance of looking and feeling the character.”

She added: “My fitness plays a key role in enhancing my on-screen presence, allowing me to embody the essence of a powerful boss girl.”

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to watch how Neel tackles all the challenges thrown by Riddhi and her mother Kanchan (Papia Sengupta) as he makes his way into their office.

Last month, Simaran reflected on her journey through 2024, sharing the valuable lessons she has learned along the way.

She had stated, “What truly matters is staying focused on your craft and believing in yourself, even during challenging times. Touch wood, there were no major setbacks, and everything happened one after the other.”

She mentioned that 2024 has been a good year for her and expresses hope that 2025 will be even better than the year that’s passed.

“In 2024, I accomplished a variety of things. I did Tose Naina Milaike on Dangal, which was a superhit and nearly completed 500 episodes. My character received a lot of appreciation, had a unique fan base, and it was a wonderful experience.”

“The audience connected deeply with my character, and I earned numerous accolades and praise. I didn’t know I could perform a comedy role, but it turned out to be very different, and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Kaur added.

Simaran Kaur went on to state, “So in 2024, I worked on diverse projects and hope to carry the same positivity and success into 2025. 2024 has been an incredible year for me and I feel very fortunate that I get to do so many different things. I love exploring new opportunities and pushing my boundaries as an artist.”

The show airs on Zee TV.

