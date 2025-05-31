Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Expected date, Direct Link and How to check!

The Kerala Board of Secondary Education has already announced the Kerala SSLC Results 2025 on May 9, with a pass percentage of 99.5%. Students who were not happy with their marks could opt for revaluation till May 17. Kerala SSLC Supplementary Exams or SAY exams, as they are popularly known, are being held between May 28 and June 2, 2025. Students who wrote these exams can now expect their results, which are likely to be announced at the end of June or the last week of June 2025.

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Examination 2025

Exam Dates : The supplementary exams, which are also referred to as SAY (Save A Year) exams, were held from May 28 to June 2, 2025.

: The supplementary exams, which are also referred to as SAY (Save A Year) exams, were held from May 28 to June 2, 2025. Eligibility: Students who failed in a maximum of three subjects are eligible to write the supplementary exams. Students who passed all their subjects but want to increase their marks in one or more subjects can also seek improvement exams, but only once.

Verification of Kerala SSLC Supplementary Results

Result Date: The result date of the supplementary exams is likely to be released in the last week of June 2025.

Official Websites: Students can view their results on the official websites:

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

How to Check Kerala SSLC Supplementary Results

Go to the official website of KBPE.

Click on the link 'Kerala SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2025'.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on 'View Result'.

Save or download a copy of the outcome for future use.

