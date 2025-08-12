Kerala School Holidays Onam 2025: Pooja Holidays Full List Revealed!

August is filled with numerous national and provincial holidays, including Independence Day and Onam. Depending on the district's preference, these holidays may be different for the public and private sectors. Refer to this page to learn about the holidays. Students can view the list of school vacations in Kerala for the month of August 2025.

The holidays begin with Independence Day, a national holiday. August 15 is a Friday. Kerala's First Onam, also known as Uthradom, occurs immediately following Independence Day. Today is a regional day. As a result, students can enjoy consecutive holidays and participate in festivities.

The primary festival of Onam (Thiruonam) takes place on Sunday, August 17th. Even though it is a provincial holiday, Onam falls on a Sunday this year. Avani Avittam, a regional festival celebrated by Kerala's Brahmin population, takes place on Monday, August 18th. The third and fourth Onams take place on August 19th and 20th, respectively. Even though no holidays have been proclaimed, these are observed as regional festivals in the state of Kerala.

Kerala's next state holiday, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, is on August 21st. Every year, it is recognized as a state holiday. Immediately after this are the weekend holidays (Saturday and Sunday) on August 23rd and 24th. This is how Kerala's schools and government institutions get their holidays.