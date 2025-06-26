June 27 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Indian stock market, i.e., Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will be normal on June 27, 2025. Therefore, investors can schedule their trades as per the usual trading schedule.

June 27 Trading Schedule

June 27 trading schedule is likely to be as under:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

- Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

- Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Stock Market Holidays Ahead

Investors need to be aware of upcoming holidays that can affect market functioning. Some of them are:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX to remain closed

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date) - NSE and BSE holiday

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX will close

Ratha Yatra Celebration

June 27 is the celebration of Ratha Yatra, an important festival in Odisha and Manipur. The festival doesn't impact the operations of the stock market, and trading will go on normally.

Stay Informed

To be able to make investment decisions in a well-informed manner, be aware of stock market holidays and trading hours. You can refer to the official websites of NSE and BSE for holiday calendars and trading hours.

