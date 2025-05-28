June 2025 Stock Market Holidays: Important Dates to Know

The Indian stock market, which includes the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), has also declared its holiday calendar for 2025. Below is the summary of major dates and the details that you should know:

No Holidays in June 2025

The stock market will remain open for trading during the entire month of June 2025, with no festival or occasion holidays or special closures. The market will be closed on weekends only, Saturdays and Sundays.

Special Trading Session in June

Nevertheless, there will be a special trading session on Saturday, 14 June, which is under the exchange's protocol drill contingency. There will be live ticks on stocks during this session, but they will be updated to the Friday close by the end of the session.

Purpose of the Special Trading Session

The exchange conducts the special trading session to stress its trading systems, new products, and infrastructure, and conducts contingency simulations. The session provides an opportunity for brokers to verify that their systems are resilient and prepared for anything.

Impact on Trading

In the special trading session, positions and holdings values will be reflected based on the mock trading prices. This could lead to erroneous prices in market watch platforms as well as possibly erroneous positions or holdings values. The closing prices of Friday, though, will be reflected at the end of the session.

Upcoming Holidays

The next significant holiday of the stock market will be Independence Day on August 15, then Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27. Overall, there will be 14 special Indian market holidays in 2025, such as national holidays like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Key Dates to Remember

June 2025: No special holidays, market open for trading all month

June 14: Special trading session (protocol contingency drill) on Saturday

August 15: Independence Day holiday

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi holiday

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

October 21: Diwali - Laxmi Pujan

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25: Christmas

By keeping themselves abreast of these important dates and the special trading sessions, investors can schedule their trading activity accordingly and remain ahead of the market.

Also read: Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended till September 15 by CBDT!