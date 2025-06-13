June 14, Saturday - Stock Market Holiday Due To This Reason

Since tomorrow, June 14 is the second Saturday of the month, the stock market will be shut. In India, the stock market is closed every Saturday and Sunday, as well as notified holidays. That means investors will not be able to trade or invest in the stock market tomorrow, so planning should be made accordingly.

The stock market will be closed on June 14 due to the second Saturday of the month. As per the trading calendar, the Indian stock market remains shut every Saturday and Sunday, in addition to notified holidays.

Impact on Trading and Investment

The stock market closing on Saturdays is a normal routine, and investors need to consider this in their investment and trading plans. If you have any outstanding transactions or investment decisions pending, please ensure that you address them prior to the market closing today.

Trading Holidays in 2025 in the Future

Following are some of the trading holidays in 2025:

August 15: Independence Day/Parsi New Year

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22: Balipratipada

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25: Christmas

Stock Market Timings

As a reference, the timings of the regular trading session are:

Pre-open session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Market Open: 9:15 am

Market Close: 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Keep up-to-date with market holidays and timings to effectively plan your investment plans. Monitor the market calendar to remain ahead of the curve and make effective investment decisions.

Also read: NIFT Final Results 2025: Download Scorecard at nift.ac.in