June 14, Saturday - Stock Market Holiday Due To This Reason
Since tomorrow, June 14 is the second Saturday of the month, the stock market will be shut. In India, the stock market is closed every Saturday and Sunday, as well as notified holidays. That means investors will not be able to trade or invest in the stock market tomorrow, so planning should be made accordingly.
The stock market will be closed on June 14 due to the second Saturday of the month. As per the trading calendar, the Indian stock market remains shut every Saturday and Sunday, in addition to notified holidays.
Impact on Trading and Investment
The stock market closing on Saturdays is a normal routine, and investors need to consider this in their investment and trading plans. If you have any outstanding transactions or investment decisions pending, please ensure that you address them prior to the market closing today.
Trading Holidays in 2025 in the Future
Following are some of the trading holidays in 2025:
- August 15: Independence Day/Parsi New Year
- August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
- October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan
- October 22: Balipratipada
- November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
- December 25: Christmas
Stock Market Timings
As a reference, the timings of the regular trading session are:
- Pre-open session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am
- Market Open: 9:15 am
- Market Close: 3:30 pm
- Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm
Keep up-to-date with market holidays and timings to effectively plan your investment plans. Monitor the market calendar to remain ahead of the curve and make effective investment decisions.
Also read: NIFT Final Results 2025: Download Scorecard at nift.ac.in