June 10 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As the June 2025 month passes, investors and traders are quite eager to learn if June 10 will be a trading day or holiday for the Indian stock market. With both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) following a rigid timetable, it is imperative for participants in the market to keep themselves updated with trading days and holidays to make their investment planning according to that. In this article, we will discuss if June 10, 2025, is a holiday or trading day and give an overview of June 2025 stock market holidays.

Is June 10, 2025, a Trading Day?

June 10, 2025, will be a normal trading day for India's stock market. There are no announced holidays for the BSE and NSE on this date, so investors can look forward to regular trading.

Stock Market Timings on June 10, 2025

The stock market timings will be according to the regular timing:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

June 2025 Stock Market Holidays

The stock market will remain closed on the following dates in June 2025 due to weekends:

Saturdays:

June 7, 2025 (Bakra Eid)

June 14, 2025

June 21, 2025

June 28, 2025

Sundays:

June 1, 2025

June 8, 2025

June 15, 2025

June 22, 2025

June 29, 2025

Investors can refer to the official list of holidays released by the exchanges to remain current and schedule their trades accordingly.

Special Trading Session

Besides the normal trading timing, it should be noted by investors that there will be a special "Muhurat Trading" on the day of Diwali, October 21, 2025. The timing of this session will be separately notified by the stock exchanges.

By being aware of the trading timing and holidays, investors can optimize their investments and trade the markets confidently.

