January 28 Bank Holiday for Republic Day in India!

If you are planning to visit a bank branch today, it is important to check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule in advance. Bank holidays in India are not the same in every state, as they depend on regional festivals and local observances. However, January 26 is a nationwide holiday, and banks will remain closed across the country.

Republic Day Holiday on January 26

January 26 marks Republic Day, one of India’s most important national holidays. On this day in 1950, the Indian Constitution came into effect, officially establishing India as a sovereign democratic republic.

Due to Republic Day, all public and private sector banks will remain closed today across India. As per RBI rules, banks also stay shut on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with other notified holidays.

Bank Strike on January 27 May Disrupt Services

Bank customers should also be aware that banks may remain closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, due to a proposed nationwide bank strike. Bank unions have announced an All-India strike to demand the implementation of a five-day work week for bank employees.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has stated that a five-day working schedule would help reduce workload, improve efficiency, and allow staff more personal time. To compensate for fewer working days, unions have suggested extending daily working hours by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday.

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Although bank branches are closed on holidays, customers can still use online banking services, including:

Net banking

Mobile banking apps

UPI transactions

ATM withdrawals and deposits

However, cheque clearing and over-the-counter banking services will not be available on bank holidays and during strikes.