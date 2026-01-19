January 2026 Bank Holidays: Full National and State-Wise List

As January 2026 begins, many bank customers are trying to understand which days branches will remain closed—especially around festivals such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Thiruvalluvar Day and other regional observances. Since bank holidays differ from one state to another, having a clear list helps people plan transactions, visits to branches, and other essential financial activities without last-minute hurdles.

While digital services like UPI and mobile banking remain active every day of the year, physical bank branches follow the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule, which includes national holidays, regional festival holidays, and the standard weekly closures.

Below is a detailed look at all bank holidays in January 2026, including national shutdowns, weekly offs, and state-specific festival breaks.

National Bank Holiday

Republic Day - Monday, January 26 (all states and bank branches)

Weekly Bank Closures

Sundays: January 4, 11, 18, 25

Second Saturday: January 10

Fourth Saturday: January 24

State-Specific Bank Holidays

January 14 (Wednesday):

- Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu: Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

January 15 (Thursday):

- Pongal / Uttarayana Punyakala / Maghe Sankranti: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Maharashtra

January 16 (Friday):

- Thiruvalluvar Day: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

January 17 (Saturday):

- Uzhavar Thirunal: Tamil Nadu

January 23 (Friday):

- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja: Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal

Digital Banking Services

Don't worry if you miss a bank visit; digital banking services like UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs remain operational even on holidays.

Plan ahead and mark these dates on your calendar to avoid any inconvenience. If you're unsure about bank closures in your state, check with your bank or visit the RBI website for updates.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 19, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities