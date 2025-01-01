January 2025 Bank Holidays: Check RBI's Official List

With the dawn of a new year, it is crucial to know the bank holidays in advance to avoid last-minute hassle. The Reserve Bank of India has released its official list of bank holidays for January 2025, which consists of eight bank holidays excluding the second Saturdays and Sundays.

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories, which include: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. In addition, holiday observances may also vary depending on the state and regional offices of the central bank.

Here's an all-inclusive list of bank holidays for January 2025:

New Year's Day/Loosong/Namsoong: January 1 - Wednesday. It is observed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration: January 2 - Thursday. It is observed in Mizoram and Sikkim.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday: January 6 - Monday. It is observed in Punjab and Haryana.

Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa: January 11 - Second Saturday. It is observed in Manipur and Mizoram.

Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali: 14th January, Tuesday - falls in Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Thiruvalluvar Day: 15th January, Wednesday - falls in Tamil Nadu

Uzhavar Thirunal: 16th January, Thursday - falls in Tamil Nadu

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birthday/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti: 23rd January, Thursday - falls in West Bengal, Tripura and Odisha.

Notable is that 26 January will not be in the RBI's holiday calendar, as it will fall on Sunday when most banks are off.

