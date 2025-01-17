January 18 Cold wave in Gujarat; Schools Holiday likely

A significant temperature change has been seen across Gujarat, which indicates the climatic conditions of the region are quite different. While some areas have seen a decline in temperature, others remained warm. According to the weather reports, the cold wave to continue for two days till January 19 here. As the Winter Holidays have recently given, the government may consider giving additional holiday tomorrow, January 18 due to the cold wave.

Contrasting Temperatures

In Ahmedabad, the minimum temperature was 13.7°C, while in Amreli, it was a little higher at 13.8°C. However, in Vadodara and Bhavnagar, the minimum temperatures were 15.8°C and 16.5°C, respectively, which is relatively warmer than usual.

Extremely Cold Nights in Certain Places

There was one severely cold night for Deesa where the night-time temperature lowered down to 10.7°C. But the minimum for Naliya read at 6.0°C which is also 3.5°C lesser than the typical reading for these areas this time.

Gentle Nights in Cities near the Seacoast

Meanwhile, there was a milder night over coastal cities including Surat with its minimum touching 18.8°C while Veraval with 17.1°C minimum.

Regional Differences

The climatic conditions of Gujarat are as different as the weather prevailing in the various regions of the state. The temperature is chilly in some parts of the state and tolerably warm in others, thus necessitating the need to know the local weather forecast.

Gujarat Holidays

Schools and colleges in Gujarat re-opened on January 2, 2025, after a short winter break. The ensuing major holidays are likely to be:

Makar Sankranti - 14th January, 2025

Republic Day - 26th January, 2025

Maha Shivaratri - 26th February, 2025

These holidays are subject to change and may differ according to the school or college. It is always best to refer to the institution for holidays and breaks.

