Law & order deteriorated in K'taka due to appeasement politics: Vijayendra

Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 17 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has accused the Congress-led state government of letting the law and order situation deteriorate due to appeasement politics. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Vijayendra alleged that the government’s policies favouring minority communities have emboldened anti-national elements.

“The government is not making any attempt to curb anti-national activities from certain sections of the minority community. This has created an environment where people feel free to act as they please,” Vijayendra stated.

He highlighted recent incidents, including the rape of a minor girl in Kalaburagi, the slashing of cow udders in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet, and an ATM robbery and shootout in Bidar, as examples of the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

Vijayendra also criticized the government for rising corruption. Referring to the suicide of a contractor in Kalaburagi, he accused the police of misconduct in handling the case, including mistreating the contractor’s family members. He claimed that a Congress leader linked to the incident was arrested only after BJP’s intervention but is now being treated leniently in prison.

He contrasted this with the tenure of former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, claiming that Yeddyurappa prioritized Mysuru’s development by allocating substantial funds. Vijayendra questioned the current government’s commitment to the district, especially since it is the home constituency of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Vijayendra further alleged that internal conflicts within the Congress party are destabilizing the state government. He claimed that Siddaramaiah is struggling to complete his term as Chief Minister due to opposition from Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and other ministers, who are eyeing the top position.

“Infighting in Congress has been going on for the past 15 days. Siddaramaiah does not want to step down, while D.K. Shivakumar is pushing to become the next Chief Minister. This situation could escalate into street fights,” Vijayendra warned.

He suggested that as many as 8-10 ministers are vying for the CM post, leading to administrative paralysis and underdevelopment across the state.

Vijayendra also criticized the government for neglecting key issues, including farmers’ concerns and industrial development. He mentioned that vendors associated with KEONICS, a state-run electronics corporation, have written to the President seeking mercy killings due to their dire situation.

The BJP leader accused Siddaramaiah of using caste census data as a political tool. He pointed out that Siddaramaiah rushed the caste census report in 2016 but failed to implement it during his previous tenure as Chief Minister.

Now, amid political uncertainty, the report has resurfaced, Vijayendra claimed. He labeled the census “unscientific” and noted opposition to it from several communities, including the Vokkaligas and Lingayats. He also alleged that portions of the report were deliberately leaked to create political unrest.

